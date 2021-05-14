WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS (NYSE:WES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Midstream Partners has generated $1.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Western Midstream Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Western Midstream Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Western Midstream Partners stock.

VUZIX (NASDAQ:VUZI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix last announced its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Its revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vuzix has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year. Vuzix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vuzix in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vuzix stock.

CLIPPER REALTY (NYSE:CLPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Clipper Realty has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year. Clipper Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clipper Realty in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Clipper Realty stock.

ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:ABST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.7. Absolute Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Absolute Software in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Absolute Software stock.

