WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP (NYSE:WTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 5th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $24.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.2. White Mountains Insurance Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP? (NYSE:WTM)

Wall Street analysts have given White Mountains Insurance Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but White Mountains Insurance Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

CARA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CARA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics has generated ($2.49) earnings per share over the last year. Cara Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CARA)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cara Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cara Therapeutics stock.

Cara Therapeutics

ROYALTY PHARMA (NASDAQ:RPRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma last released its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Royalty Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROYALTY PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RPRX)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Royalty Pharma in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Royalty Pharma stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RPRX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Royalty Pharma

AFC GAMMA (NASDAQ:AFCG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma last announced its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. AFC Gamma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. AFC Gamma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AFC GAMMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AFCG)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AFC Gamma in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AFC Gamma stock.

AFC Gamma