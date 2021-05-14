MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:MAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm earned $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has generated $6.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.8. Marriott International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MAR)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marriott International in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Marriott International stock.

Marriott International

UNIQURE (NASDAQ:QURE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure last announced its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. Its revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. uniQure has generated ($3.11) earnings per share over the last year. uniQure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNIQURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QURE)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for uniQure in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” uniQure stock.

uniQure

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP (NASDAQ:III) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.3. Information Services Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:III)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Information Services Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Information Services Group stock.

Information Services Group

TELECOM ARGENTINA (NYSE:TEO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina last released its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Telecom Argentina has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Telecom Argentina has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TELECOM ARGENTINA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TEO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Telecom Argentina in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Telecom Argentina stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TEO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Telecom Argentina