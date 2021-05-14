NOAH (NYSE:NOAH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $146.09 million during the quarter. Noah has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0. Noah has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOAH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NOAH)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Noah in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Noah stock.

RADIANT LOGISTICS (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics last issued its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Radiant Logistics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.9. Radiant Logistics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, September 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RADIANT LOGISTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Radiant Logistics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Radiant Logistics stock.

SCHRÖDINGER (NASDAQ:SDGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger last announced its earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Schrödinger has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Schrödinger has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCHRÖDINGER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SDGR)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Schrödinger in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Schrödinger stock.

BIOFRONTERA (NASDAQ:BFRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Biofrontera last posted its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $6.60 million during the quarter. Biofrontera has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Biofrontera has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOFRONTERA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BFRA)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Biofrontera in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Biofrontera stock.

