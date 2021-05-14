EXTENDED STAY AMERICA (NYSE:STAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America last announced its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.04. The business earned $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Extended Stay America has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Extended Stay America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXTENDED STAY AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STAY)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Extended Stay America in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Extended Stay America stock.

Extended Stay America

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:NSSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.9. Napco Security Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NSSC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Napco Security Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Napco Security Technologies stock.

Napco Security Technologies

BENTLEY SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:BSY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems last posted its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. Its revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Bentley Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Bentley Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BENTLEY SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BSY)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bentley Systems in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bentley Systems stock.

Bentley Systems

POSTAL REALTY TRUST (NYSE:PSTL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust last issued its earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Postal Realty Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Postal Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POSTAL REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PSTL)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Postal Realty Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Postal Realty Trust stock.

Postal Realty Trust