TREX (NYSE:TREX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TREX)

Trex last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business earned $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Trex has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.9. Trex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TREX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TREX)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trex in the last twelve months. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Trex stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TREX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR (NYSE:MX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor last issued its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm earned $123 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Magnachip Semiconductor has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.6. Magnachip Semiconductor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MX)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Magnachip Semiconductor stock.

CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT (NYSE:CHMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment last released its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CHMI)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock.

GUILD (NYSE:GHLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.46. Guild has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Guild has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GUILD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GHLD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Guild in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Guild stock.

