ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AU)

IS ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AU)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AngloGold Ashanti in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AngloGold Ashanti stock.

CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR (NYSE:CCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor last announced its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.25. Clear Channel Outdoor has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year. Clear Channel Outdoor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CCO)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Clear Channel Outdoor stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CCO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MALVERN BANCORP (NASDAQ:MLVF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Malvern Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MALVERN BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MLVF)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Malvern Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Malvern Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MLVF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VITAL FARMS (NASDAQ:VITL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms last posted its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Vital Farms has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VITAL FARMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VITL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vital Farms in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Vital Farms stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VITL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

