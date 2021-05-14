CANNAE (NYSE:CNNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae last released its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $2.40. The firm earned $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. Its revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cannae has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.2. Cannae has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CANNAE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNNE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cannae in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cannae stock.

Cannae

AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION (NASDAQ:APEI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education last announced its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. American Public Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APEI)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Public Education in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Public Education stock.

American Public Education

PLAYTIKA (NASDAQ:PLTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. Its revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Playtika has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Playtika has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLAYTIKA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLTK)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Playtika in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Playtika stock.

Playtika

UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:UBX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology last announced its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. Unity Biotechnology has generated ($1.88) earnings per share over the last year. Unity Biotechnology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UBX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Unity Biotechnology in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Unity Biotechnology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UBX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Unity Biotechnology