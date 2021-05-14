FIBROGEN (NASDAQ:FGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm earned $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. FibroGen has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. FibroGen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIBROGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FGEN)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FibroGen in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” FibroGen stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FGEN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NEWAGE (NASDAQ:NBEV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NBEV)

NewAge last issued its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. NewAge has generated ($0.62) earnings per share over the last year. NewAge has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEWAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NBEV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NewAge in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” NewAge stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NBEV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FUBOTV (NYSE:FUBO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company earned $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. Its revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. fuboTV has generated ($1.48) earnings per share over the last year. fuboTV has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FUBOTV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FUBO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for fuboTV in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” fuboTV stock.

APTEVO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:APVO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.71. Aptevo Therapeutics has generated ($15.27) earnings per share over the last year. Aptevo Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APTEVO THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APVO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Aptevo Therapeutics stock.

