OAK STREET HEALTH (NYSE:OSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company earned $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Oak Street Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Oak Street Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OAK STREET HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OSH)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oak Street Health in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Oak Street Health stock.

FORTUNA SILVER MINES (NYSE:FSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines last released its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.8. Fortuna Silver Mines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORTUNA SILVER MINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FSM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Fortuna Silver Mines stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FSM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:PHAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.57. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has generated ($13.98) earnings per share over the last year. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PHAT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock.

