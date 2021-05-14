SUMMIT MATERIALS (NYSE:SUM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Its revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Summit Materials has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. Summit Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUMMIT MATERIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SUM)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Summit Materials in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Summit Materials stock.

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS (NYSE:DMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions last announced its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. Digital Media Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Digital Media Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DMS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Digital Media Solutions in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Digital Media Solutions stock.

PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:PLTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies last released its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Palantir Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PLTR)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Palantir Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Palantir Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PLTR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EGAIN (NASDAQ:EGAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain last released its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.1. eGain has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EGAIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EGAN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for eGain in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” eGain stock.

