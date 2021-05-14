SMILEDIRECTCLUB (NASDAQ:SDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub last released its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SmileDirectClub has generated ($1.14) earnings per share over the last year. SmileDirectClub has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SMILEDIRECTCLUB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SDC)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SmileDirectClub in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” SmileDirectClub stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SDC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FORTE BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:FBRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Forte Biosciences has generated ($40.33) earnings per share over the last year. Forte Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORTE BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FBRX)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Forte Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Forte Biosciences stock.

ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:OCFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.67. OneConnect Financial Technology has generated ($0.75) earnings per share over the last year. OneConnect Financial Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OCFT)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” OneConnect Financial Technology stock.

SANDRIDGE ENERGY (NYSE:SD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy last released its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. SandRidge Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. SandRidge Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SANDRIDGE ENERGY? (NYSE:SD)

