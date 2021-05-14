COTY (NYSE:COTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COTY)

Coty last posted its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Coty has generated ($0.48) earnings per share over the last year. Coty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:COTY)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coty in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Coty stock.

WORKHORSE GROUP (NASDAQ:WKHS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group last released its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The company earned $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Workhorse Group has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year. Workhorse Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WORKHORSE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WKHS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Workhorse Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Workhorse Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WKHS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES (NASDAQ:CPSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services last posted its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Consumer Portfolio Services has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.5. Consumer Portfolio Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES? (NASDAQ:CPSS)

MEIRAGTX (NASDAQ:MGTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx last issued its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.14. MeiraGTx has generated ($1.65) earnings per share over the last year. MeiraGTx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEIRAGTX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MGTX)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MeiraGTx in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MeiraGTx stock.

