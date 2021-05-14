APPFOLIO (NASDAQ:APPF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio last posted its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. AppFolio has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. AppFolio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APPFOLIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APPF)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AppFolio in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” AppFolio stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in APPF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AppFolio

SCANSOURCE (NASDAQ:SCSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource last released its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. Its revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ScanSource has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year. ScanSource has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCANSOURCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SCSC)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ScanSource in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ScanSource stock.

ScanSource

CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Condor Hospitality Trust last posted its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Condor Hospitality Trust has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year. Condor Hospitality Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Condor Hospitality Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CDOR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Condor Hospitality Trust

GAMIDA CELL (NASDAQ:GMDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Gamida Cell has generated ($1.69) earnings per share over the last year. Gamida Cell has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GAMIDA CELL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GMDA)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gamida Cell in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gamida Cell stock.

Gamida Cell