BALLY’S (NYSE:BALY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s last posted its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company earned $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bally’s has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year. Bally’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BALLY’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BALY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bally’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bally’s stock.

HF FOODS GROUP (NASDAQ:HFFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HFFG)

HF Foods Group last issued its earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $146.55 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. HF Foods Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

BIGCOMMERCE (NASDAQ:BIGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce last posted its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company earned $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. BigCommerce has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. BigCommerce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIGCOMMERCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BIGC)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BigCommerce in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” BigCommerce stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BIGC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OFS CAPITAL (NASDAQ:OFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. OFS Capital has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year. OFS Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

