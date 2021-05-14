OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM (NYSE:OXY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Its revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Occidental Petroleum has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year. Occidental Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OXY)

22 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Occidental Petroleum in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Occidental Petroleum stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OXY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IMMUNOGEN (NASDAQ:IMGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. Its revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ImmunoGen has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year. ImmunoGen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IMMUNOGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IMGN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ImmunoGen in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ImmunoGen stock.

LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:LINC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. Lincoln Educational Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LINC)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lincoln Educational Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lincoln Educational Services stock.

HYLIION (NYSE:HYLN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion last released its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Hyliion has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS HYLIION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HYLN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hyliion in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hyliion stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HYLN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

