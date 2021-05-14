NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:NUAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business earned $347 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Its revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Nuance Communications has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.6. Nuance Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NUAN)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nuance Communications in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Nuance Communications stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NUAN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Nuance Communications

KOSMOS ENERGY (NYSE:KOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy last posted its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. Kosmos Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KOSMOS ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KOS)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kosmos Energy in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Kosmos Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KOS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Kosmos Energy

(NASDAQ:LBPH)

IS LONGBOARD PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LBPH)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals

ENDEAVOUR SILVER (NYSE:EXK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver has generated ($0.33) earnings per share over the last year. Endeavour Silver has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENDEAVOUR SILVER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EXK)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Endeavour Silver in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Endeavour Silver stock.

Endeavour Silver