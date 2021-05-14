VELODYNE LIDAR (NASDAQ:VLDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company earned $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Its revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Velodyne Lidar has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Velodyne Lidar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VELODYNE LIDAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VLDR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Velodyne Lidar in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Velodyne Lidar stock.

MAIDEN (NASDAQ:MHLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden last announced its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. Maiden has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Maiden has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAIDEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MHLD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Maiden in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Maiden stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MHLD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED (NASDAQ:COKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. Coca-Cola Consolidated has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

LYRA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:LYRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. Lyra Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lyra Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LYRA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LYRA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lyra Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lyra Therapeutics stock.

