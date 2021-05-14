SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:SAIL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies has generated $0.04 earnings per share over the last year. SailPoint Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAIL)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SailPoint Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SailPoint Technologies stock.

RCI HOSPITALITY (NASDAQ:RICK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year. RCI Hospitality has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HONDA MOTOR (NYSE:HMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor last released its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The firm earned $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor has generated $2.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1.

IS HONDA MOTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HMC)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Honda Motor in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Honda Motor stock.

THE ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY (NASDAQ:STKS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.9. The ONE Group Hospitality has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STKS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The ONE Group Hospitality stock.

