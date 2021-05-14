NOVAVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $447 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. Novavax has generated ($5.80) earnings per share over the last year. Novavax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOVAVAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NVAX)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Novavax in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Novavax stock.

Novavax

MERSANA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:MRSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Mersana Therapeutics has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year. Mersana Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERSANA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRSN)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mersana Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mersana Therapeutics stock.

Mersana Therapeutics

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES (NYSE:FTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries last issued its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Flotek Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FLOTEK INDUSTRIES? (NYSE:FTK)

Wall Street analysts have given Flotek Industries a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Flotek Industries wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

TAYSHA GENE THERAPIES (NASDAQ:TSHA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies last announced its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.33. Taysha Gene Therapies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Taysha Gene Therapies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TAYSHA GENE THERAPIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TSHA)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Taysha Gene Therapies stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies