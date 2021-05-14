REPAY (NASDAQ:RPAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay last posted its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Its revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Repay has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Repay has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REPAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RPAY)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Repay in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Repay stock.

FLUENT (NASDAQ:FLNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent last announced its earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company earned $82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. Fluent has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.0. Fluent has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLUENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLNT)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fluent in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fluent stock.

IS SEMRUSH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SEMR)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SEMrush in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SEMrush stock.

ELECTROMED (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed last released its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Electromed has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6. Electromed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELECTROMED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Electromed in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Electromed stock.

