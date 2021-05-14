CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CHH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company earned $183 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Choice Hotels International has generated $4.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.9. Choice Hotels International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CHH)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Choice Hotels International in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Choice Hotels International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CHH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ALGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16. Aligos Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Aligos Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALGS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aligos Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Aligos Therapeutics stock.

SYNALLOY (NASDAQ:SYNL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy last released its earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $55.90 million during the quarter. Synalloy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Synalloy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SYNALLOY? (NASDAQ:SYNL)

POSEIDA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PSTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. Poseida Therapeutics has generated ($6.86) earnings per share over the last year. Poseida Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POSEIDA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PSTX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Poseida Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Poseida Therapeutics stock.

