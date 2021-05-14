3D SYSTEMS (NYSE:DDD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company earned $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. Its revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. 3D Systems has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year. 3D Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 3D SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DDD)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 3D Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” 3D Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DDD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

3D Systems

LEGACY HOUSING (NASDAQ:LEGH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing last posted its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Legacy Housing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LEGACY HOUSING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LEGH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Legacy Housing in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Legacy Housing stock.

Legacy Housing

NOVANTA (NASDAQ:NOVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta last released its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm earned $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Novanta has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.0. Novanta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOVANTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NOVT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Novanta in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Novanta stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NOVT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Novanta

PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:PANL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions last released its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.1. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS? (NASDAQ:PANL)

Wall Street analysts have given Pangaea Logistics Solutions a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Pangaea Logistics Solutions wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.