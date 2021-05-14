ENERGIZER (NYSE:ENR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The company earned $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Its revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year. Energizer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENERGIZER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ENR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Energizer in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Energizer stock.

STEREOTAXIS (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis last released its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year. Stereotaxis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STEREOTAXIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stereotaxis in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Stereotaxis stock.

KINROSS GOLD (NYSE:KGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold last issued its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company earned $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Its revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinross Gold has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Kinross Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KINROSS GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KGC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kinross Gold in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kinross Gold stock.

RED VIOLET (NASDAQ:RDVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Red Violet last released its quarterly earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter. Red Violet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Red Violet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

