IS UWM HOLDINGS CO. CLASS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UWMC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” UWM Holdings Co. Class stock.

OMEROS (NASDAQ:OMER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros last released its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm earned $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Omeros has generated ($0.96) earnings per share over the last year. Omeros has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OMEROS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OMER)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Omeros in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Omeros stock.

MATINAS BIOPHARMA (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Matinas BioPharma has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year. Matinas BioPharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MATINAS BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Matinas BioPharma in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Matinas BioPharma stock.

VAXCYTE (NASDAQ:PCVX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte last released its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Vaxcyte has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Vaxcyte has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VAXCYTE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCVX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vaxcyte in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vaxcyte stock.

