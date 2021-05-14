INNOVAGE (OTCMKTS:INNV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge last issued its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. InnovAge has generated ($4.16) earnings per share over the last year.

IS INNOVAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (OTCMKTS:INNV)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for InnovAge in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” InnovAge stock.

BOINGO WIRELESS (NASDAQ:WIFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless last announced its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.07. Boingo Wireless has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. Boingo Wireless has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOINGO WIRELESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WIFI)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boingo Wireless in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Boingo Wireless stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WIFI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

UNITY SOFTWARE (NYSE:U) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:U)

Unity Software last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. Its revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Unity Software has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Unity Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITY SOFTWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:U)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Unity Software in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Unity Software stock.

CLEARPOINT NEURO (NASDAQ:CLPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro has generated ($0.42) earnings per share over the last year. ClearPoint Neuro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLEARPOINT NEURO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLPT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ClearPoint Neuro in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ClearPoint Neuro stock.

