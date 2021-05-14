CERENCE (NASDAQ:CRNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRNC)

Cerence last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business earned $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 million. Its revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cerence has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year. Cerence has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CERENCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRNC)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cerence in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cerence stock.

PULSE BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:PLSE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.19. Pulse Biosciences has generated ($2.26) earnings per share over the last year. Pulse Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PULSE BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLSE)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pulse Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pulse Biosciences stock.

ARAMARK (NYSE:ARMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year. Aramark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARAMARK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARMK)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aramark in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Aramark stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ARMK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

