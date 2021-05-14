MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES (NASDAQ:MRVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Maravai LifeSciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Maravai LifeSciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRVI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Maravai LifeSciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Maravai LifeSciences stock.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO (NYSE:PRTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco last announced its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year. Party City Holdco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PARTY CITY HOLDCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PRTY)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Party City Holdco in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Party City Holdco stock.

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SNCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies has generated ($1.87) earnings per share over the last year. Synchronoss Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SNCR)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Synchronoss Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Synchronoss Technologies stock.

XENON PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:XENE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.54) earnings per share over the last year. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XENON PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XENE)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock.

