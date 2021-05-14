MAGNITE (NASDAQ:MGNI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite last posted its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Magnite has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year. Magnite has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAGNITE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MGNI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Magnite in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Magnite stock.

REVLON (NYSE:REV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:REV)

Revlon last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $445 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.20 million. Revlon has generated ($2.45) earnings per share over the last year. Revlon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

QUANTUMSCAPE (NYSE:QS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape last released its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. QuantumScape has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. QuantumScape has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUANTUMSCAPE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:QS)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for QuantumScape in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” QuantumScape stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in QS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PUXIN (NYSE:NEW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter. Puxin has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

