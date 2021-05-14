AECOM (NYSE:ACM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM last announced its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company earned $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year. AECOM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AECOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AECOM in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AECOM stock.

CORTEXYME (NASDAQ:CRTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Cortexyme has generated ($1.94) earnings per share over the last year. Cortexyme has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORTEXYME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRTX)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cortexyme in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cortexyme stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CRTX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HILL INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:HIL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International last announced its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter. Hill International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. Hill International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES (NASDAQ:PRAX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. Praxis Precision Medicines has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Praxis Precision Medicines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRAX)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Praxis Precision Medicines stock.

