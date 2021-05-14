HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:HLIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The business earned $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.4. Helios Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Helios Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Helios Technologies stock.

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP (NASDAQ:KNDI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Kandi Technologies Group has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Kandi Technologies Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

KORNIT DIGITAL (NASDAQ:KRNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm earned $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kornit Digital has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year. Kornit Digital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kornit Digital in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kornit Digital stock.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA last posted its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.26. IMARA has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. IMARA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IMARA in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” IMARA stock.

