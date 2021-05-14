KODIAK SCIENCES (NASDAQ:KOD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences last announced its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). Kodiak Sciences has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year. Kodiak Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KODIAK SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KOD)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kodiak Sciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Kodiak Sciences stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KOD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Kodiak Sciences

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:MGIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.0. Magic Software Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MGIC)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Magic Software Enterprises in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Magic Software Enterprises stock.

Magic Software Enterprises

TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:TESS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies last released its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies has generated ($1.10) earnings per share over the last year. TESSCO Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES? (NASDAQ:TESS)

APPLIED THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:APLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. Applied Therapeutics has generated ($3.55) earnings per share over the last year. Applied Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APPLIED THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APLT)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Applied Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Applied Therapeutics stock.

Applied Therapeutics