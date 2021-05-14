SIMON PROPERTY GROUP (NYSE:SPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group last released its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.89. The company earned $1.24 billion during the quarter. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has generated $12.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. Simon Property Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SPG)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Simon Property Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Simon Property Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SPG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Simon Property Group

(NASDAQ:DSGN)

IS DESIGN THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DSGN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Design Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Design Therapeutics stock.

Design Therapeutics

RING ENERGY (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy last issued its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Ring Energy has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year. Ring Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RING ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ring Energy in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ring Energy stock.

Ring Energy

B&G FOODS (NYSE:BGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm earned $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. B&G Foods has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. B&G Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS B&G FOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BGS)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for B&G Foods in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” B&G Foods stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BGS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

B&G Foods