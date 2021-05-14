YALLA GROUP (NYSE:YALA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group last posted its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Yalla Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Yalla Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YALLA GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:YALA)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yalla Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Yalla Group stock.

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AVDL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.9. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVDL)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock.

PERRIGO (NYSE:PRGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo has generated $4.03 earnings per share over the last year. Perrigo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PERRIGO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PRGO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Perrigo in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Perrigo stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PRGO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KINDRED BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:KIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences has generated ($1.59) earnings per share over the last year. Kindred Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KINDRED BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KIN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kindred Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kindred Biosciences stock.

