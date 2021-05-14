AXSOME THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AXSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. Axsome Therapeutics has generated ($2.01) earnings per share over the last year. Axsome Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AXSOME THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AXSM)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Axsome Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Axsome Therapeutics stock.

NATIONAL CINEMEDIA (NASDAQ:NCMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. Its revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. National CineMedia has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year. National CineMedia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATIONAL CINEMEDIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NCMI)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National CineMedia in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” National CineMedia stock.

ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:ARRY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Array Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The solar tracking solution reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Array Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Array Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARRY)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Array Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Array Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ARRY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OTONOMY (NASDAQ:OTIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy last posted its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Otonomy has generated ($1.45) earnings per share over the last year. Otonomy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OTONOMY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OTIC)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Otonomy in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Otonomy stock.

