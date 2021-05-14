EVERBRIDGE (NASDAQ:EVBG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business earned $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Its revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Everbridge has generated ($1.22) earnings per share over the last year. Everbridge has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVERBRIDGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EVBG)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Everbridge in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Everbridge stock.

Everbridge

WATFORD (NASDAQ:WTRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Watford last released its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter. Watford has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year. Watford has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WATFORD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WTRE)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Watford in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Watford stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WTRE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Watford

(NESCQ) EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:NESCQ)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN (NESCQ)? (OTCMKTS:NESCQ)

BIODESIX (NASDAQ:BDSX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Biodesix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Biodesix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIODESIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BDSX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Biodesix in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Biodesix stock.

Biodesix