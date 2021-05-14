VIATRIS (NASDAQ:VTRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VTRS)

Viatris last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Its revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. Viatris has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Viatris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIATRIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VTRS)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viatris in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Viatris stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VTRS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Viatris

MODEL N (NYSE:MODN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MODN)

Model N last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Model N has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year. Model N has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MODEL N A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MODN)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Model N in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Model N stock.

Model N

RGC RESOURCES (NASDAQ:RGCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources last released its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. RGC Resources has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. RGC Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN RGC RESOURCES? (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Wall Street analysts have given RGC Resources a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but RGC Resources wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

TEXTAINER GROUP (NYSE:TGH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Textainer Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEXTAINER GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TGH)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Textainer Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Textainer Group stock.

Textainer Group