HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:HALO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics last released its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.1. Halozyme Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HALO)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Halozyme Therapeutics stock.

ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ARCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.90. Arcturus Therapeutics has generated ($2.15) earnings per share over the last year. Arcturus Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARCT)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Arcturus Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ARCT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INVESTCORP CREDIT MANAGEMENT BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC last issued its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, September 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INVESTCORP CREDIT MANAGEMENT BDC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ICMB)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock.

THE HACKETT GROUP (NASDAQ:HCKT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group last released its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.9. The Hackett Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE HACKETT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HCKT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Hackett Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Hackett Group stock.

