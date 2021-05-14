DUKE ENERGY (NYSE:DUK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has generated $5.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.7. Duke Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DUKE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DUK)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Duke Energy in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Duke Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DUK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Duke Energy

SIRIUSPOINT (NYSE:SPNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.81 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. SiriusPoint has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

(AAMRQ) EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ)

OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES (NYSE:OR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company earned $49.54 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year. Osisko Gold Royalties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Osisko Gold Royalties stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties