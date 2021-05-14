8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. The company earned $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. 8X8 has generated ($1.29) earnings per share over the last year. 8X8 has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 8X8 A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EGHT)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 8X8 in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” 8X8 stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EGHT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

8X8

GERON (NASDAQ:GERN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron last announced its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Geron has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year. Geron has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GERON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GERN)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Geron in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Geron stock.

Geron

OPEN LENDING (NASDAQ:LPRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending last issued its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Its revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. Open Lending has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Open Lending has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OPEN LENDING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LPRO)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Open Lending in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Open Lending stock.

Open Lending

SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:STSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.80) earnings per share over the last year. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STSA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in STSA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals