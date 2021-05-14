INTER PARFUMS (NASDAQ:IPAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums last issued its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company earned $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Its revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Inter Parfums has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.6. Inter Parfums has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTER PARFUMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IPAR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inter Parfums in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Inter Parfums stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IPAR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MESA AIR GROUP (NASDAQ:MESA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. Its revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mesa Air Group has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Mesa Air Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MESA AIR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MESA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mesa Air Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mesa Air Group stock.

SELECTQUOTE (NYSE:SLQT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote last posted its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company earned $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. Its revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. SelectQuote has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year.

IS SELECTQUOTE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SLQT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SelectQuote in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SelectQuote stock.

VASCULAR BIOGENICS (NASDAQ:VBLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics last released its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics has generated ($0.54) earnings per share over the last year. Vascular Biogenics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VASCULAR BIOGENICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VBLT)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vascular Biogenics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vascular Biogenics stock.

