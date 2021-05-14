EVERSOURCE ENERGY (NYSE:ES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business earned $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Eversource Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVERSOURCE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW?

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eversource Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Eversource Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ES, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THE REALREAL (NASDAQ:REAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION

The RealReal last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. Its revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. The RealReal has generated ($1.97) earnings per share over the last year. The RealReal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE REALREAL A BUY RIGHT NOW?

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The RealReal in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The RealReal stock.

INTRICON (NASDAQ:IIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION

IntriCon last issued its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year. IntriCon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTRICON A BUY RIGHT NOW?

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IntriCon in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” IntriCon stock.

KRONOS BIO (NASDAQ:KRON) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Kronos Bio last posted its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Kronos Bio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kronos Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KRONOS BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW?

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kronos Bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kronos Bio stock.

