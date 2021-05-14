GATES INDUSTRIAL (NYSE:GTES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial last released its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.6. Gates Industrial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GATES INDUSTRIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GTES)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gates Industrial in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gates Industrial stock.

VBI VACCINES (NASDAQ:VBIV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines last released its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year. VBI Vaccines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VBI VACCINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VBIV)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VBI Vaccines in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” VBI Vaccines stock.

WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP (NYSE:WPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.77. Washington Prime Group has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year. Washington Prime Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WPG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Washington Prime Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Washington Prime Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WPG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GLADSTONE INVESTMENT (NASDAQ:GAIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gladstone Investment has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year.

IS GLADSTONE INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GAIN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gladstone Investment in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Gladstone Investment stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GAIN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

