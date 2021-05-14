REVANCE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:RVNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics has generated ($3.67) earnings per share over the last year. Revance Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REVANCE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RVNC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Revance Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Revance Therapeutics stock.

FULL HOUSE RESORTS (NASDAQ:FLL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Full House Resorts has generated ($0.22) earnings per share over the last year. Full House Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FULL HOUSE RESORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLL)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Full House Resorts in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Full House Resorts stock.

MIMECAST (NASDAQ:MIME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast last announced its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mimecast has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.2. Mimecast has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MIMECAST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MIME)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mimecast in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mimecast stock.

FAT BRANDS (NASDAQ:FAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands last announced its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. FAT Brands has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year. FAT Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FAT BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FAT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FAT Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” FAT Brands stock.

