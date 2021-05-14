CLARIVATE (NYSE:CLVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate last announced its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Clarivate has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLARIVATE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLVT)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clarivate in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Clarivate stock.

Clarivate

ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT (NYSE:ACEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business earned $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year. Accel Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACEL)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Accel Entertainment in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Accel Entertainment stock.

Accel Entertainment

SURGALIGN (NASDAQ:SRGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign last released its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Surgalign has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Surgalign has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SURGALIGN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SRGA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Surgalign in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Surgalign stock.

Surgalign

SUNDIAL GROWERS (NASDAQ:SNDL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 million. Sundial Growers has generated ($3.17) earnings per share over the last year. Sundial Growers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUNDIAL GROWERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SNDL)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sundial Growers in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sundial Growers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SNDL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Sundial Growers