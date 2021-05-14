TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA last released its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company earned $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. Its revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. TEGNA has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. TEGNA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEGNA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TGNA)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TEGNA in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” TEGNA stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TGNA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CLARUS (NASDAQ:CLAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.0. Clarus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLARUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLAR)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clarus in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Clarus stock.

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL (NYSE:TAK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.5. Takeda Pharmaceutical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TAK)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Takeda Pharmaceutical stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TAK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SIENTRA (NASDAQ:SIEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.73. Sientra has generated ($2.29) earnings per share over the last year. Sientra has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIENTRA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SIEN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sientra in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sientra stock.

