AMICUS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:FOLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm earned $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics has generated ($1.31) earnings per share over the last year. Amicus Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMICUS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FOLD)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amicus Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Amicus Therapeutics stock.

Amicus Therapeutics

COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CPSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems last released its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Computer Programs and Systems has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. Computer Programs and Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CPSI)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Computer Programs and Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Computer Programs and Systems stock.

Computer Programs and Systems

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO last issued its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm earned $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million. VIZIO has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. VIZIO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIZIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VZIO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VIZIO in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” VIZIO stock.

VIZIO

EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA (NYSE:EDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima last released its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $228.64 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has generated $4.67 earnings per share over the last year. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA? (NYSE:EDN)

