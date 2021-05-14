AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS (NYSE:APD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals last posted its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.04. The firm earned $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Its revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has generated $8.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.3. Air Products and Chemicals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:APD)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Air Products and Chemicals in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Air Products and Chemicals stock.

KRYSTAL BIOTECH (NASDAQ:KRYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech last released its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Krystal Biotech has generated ($1.20) earnings per share over the last year. Krystal Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KRYSTAL BIOTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KRYS)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Krystal Biotech in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Krystal Biotech stock.

BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BRG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HUDBAY MINERALS (NYSE:HBM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals last released its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm earned $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Its revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hudbay Minerals has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. Hudbay Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUDBAY MINERALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HBM)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hudbay Minerals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hudbay Minerals stock.

