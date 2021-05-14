CALLAWAY GOLF (NYSE:ELY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf last released its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company earned $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Its revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Callaway Golf has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year. Callaway Golf has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALLAWAY GOLF A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ELY)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Callaway Golf in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Callaway Golf stock.

Callaway Golf

CARLOTZ (NASDAQ:LOTZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.28. The company earned $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 million. CarLotz has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CarLotz has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARLOTZ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CarLotz in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CarLotz stock.

CarLotz

CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST (NYSE:CORR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust last released its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.67. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has generated $3.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.4. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CORR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CORR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

RAPT THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:RAPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. RAPT Therapeutics has generated ($9.89) earnings per share over the last year. RAPT Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RAPT THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RAPT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RAPT Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” RAPT Therapeutics stock.

RAPT Therapeutics