Prospect Capital last issued its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Prospect Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Prospect Capital in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” Prospect Capital stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities last released its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.97. Preferred Apartment Communities has generated $1.37 earnings per share over the last year. Preferred Apartment Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Preferred Apartment Communities stock.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Signify Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Signify Health stock.

